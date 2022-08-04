Fisher (Photo: Twitter @iamjoefisher)

Former VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY football, baseball, and men's basketball radio voice JOE FISHER is joining SOUTHERN WABASH COMMUNICATIONS Sports WNSR-A-W240CA/NASHVILLE to call the play-by-play on the station's "MIDSTATE CHECKDOWN" high school football game of the week, reports THE TENNESSEAN. FISHER will be joined by WNSR host GREG POGUE as analyst for the broadcasts, which will air on THURSDAYS and FRIDAYS.

FISHER called VANDERBILT games for 23 years until exiting to enter treatment for alcoholism in 2020; he later served as News and Communications Dir. at TENNESSEE TECH from JULY 2021 through APRIL 2022.

Really excited and honored to get back into the booth. Looking forward to working with @ThePoguester on @NashSportsRadio. Thanks Ted and Adam for helping make this happen. And thank all of you for your kind words and support. See you from @OmniNashville Friday at 10! — Joe Fisher (@iamjoefisher) August 4, 2022

« see more Net News