Up In Q2

SALEM MEDIA GROUP second quarter 2022 total revenue increased 7.7% to $68.7 million, with net income up 303.9% to $9.1 million (33 cents/diluted share), but 2022's quarter included $6.9 million net gain on sales of land in DENVER and radio stations in LOUISVILLE, along with a $3.9 million impairment charge for the value of broadcast licenses in COLUMBUS, DALLAS, GREENVILLE, HONOLULU, ORLANDO, PORTLAND, and SACRAMENTO.

The revenue figure was boosted by broadcast revenue up 12.1% to $52.5 million (same station up 12.2% to $52.4 million); digital media revenue increased 4.5% to $10.8 million and publishing revenue fell 18.5% to $5.4 million.

