NASHVILLE-BASED songwriter CLAIRE DOUGLAS has signed a global publishing agreement with BMG. Her songs have been cut by TIM McGRAW, MADISON KOZAK, MACKENZIE PORTER and others.

BMG Creative Dir. KELSEY WORLEY said, “CLAIRE is the kind of writer you dream of as a publisher. I have no doubt that CLAIRE will be a globally recognized songwriter, and BMG could not be more excited or inspired to be a part of her career trajectory.”

Added DOUGLAS, “It is honestly a dream come true to get to be a part of BMG NASHVILLE. I am confident they are going to be the perfect partner for me going into this next exciting chapter. Today I am more sure of who I am, where I come from, and where I’m going than ever before. The team at BMG is going to help me swing big, dream outside the box, and write the most important songs of my career. I am inspired, humbled, and ready to hit the ground running.”

