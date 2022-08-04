Tour Postponed

BMLG RECORDS’ LADY A has postponed its planned “Request Line Tour” until next year so that band member CHARLES KELLEY can focus on his sobriety. The tour was to have kicked off on AUGUST 13th with back-to-back nights at NASHVILLE’s RYMAN AUDITORIUM. DAVE BARNES was to be the tour opener.

The band shared the news on social media TODAY (8/4), writing, “Being on the road with our fans is our greatest joy, so it was a hard but important decision to make. We are a band, but more importantly … we’re family. We’re proud to say that CHARLES has embarked on a journey to sobriety. So, right now, in order to be the healthiest, strongest and most creative band we can be, LADY A will take the time with the support of our families and team of professionals to walk through this together. It’s early on this road, but we are determined to do what will best set us up for many more years together. We’re grateful for your patience.”

They added, “This update is coming in real time, but in the coming days, your point of purchase will be in touch with new ticket information. We’re looking forward to making 2023 our best year yet!”

Earlier in the week, the band announced that it would release a new collaboration with BRELAND on FRIDAY, AUGUST 5th, In light of today’s news, the song’s title, “Told You I Could Drink,” is likely to be scrutinized in a new light.

KELLEY is the second country artist in two weeks to share news of a journey toward sobriety, following BIG MACHINE RECORDS’ JAKE OWEN, who posted on JULY 29th that he had now been sober for 317 days as of that date.

