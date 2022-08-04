Leadership Set

The COUNTRY RADIO BROADCASTERS has set its new Board of Directors for the 2022-2023 term. Returning to CRB Officer positions are TOWNSQUARE MEDIA’s KURT JOHNSON as President, consultant and talent coach JOHN SHOMBY as VP and veteran Country programmer and executive BEVERLEE BRANNIGAN as Secretary.

Elected and appointed members that will serve on this year’s Board are BRANNIGAN, BECKY BRENNER (ALBRIGHT & O’MALLEY & BRENNER), MICHELLE KAMMERER (AMAZON MUSIC), RJ MEACHAM (CURB RECORDS), BRENT MICHAELS (KUZZ/BAKERSFIELD), CHARLIE MORGAN (APPLE MUSIC), JOHNSON, JUDY LAKIN (PICKLEJAR), JOEL RAAB (JOEL RAAB COUNTRY RADIO & MEDIA), KELLY RICH (RED STREET RECORDS), ROYCE RISSER (UMG NASHVILLE), BRITTANY SCHAFFER (SPOTIFY), SHOMBY (COUNTRY’S RADIO COACH) and MATT SUNSHINE (THE CENTER FOR SALES STRATEGY). KAMMERER, MICHAELS and RICH are newly added members.

Continuing their terms on this year's Board are CHUCK ALY (COUNTRY AIRCHECK), JOHNNY CHIANG (PANDORA), GEORGE COURI (TRIPLE 8 MANAGEMENT/TRIPLE TIGERS), MIKE DUNGAN (UMG NASHVILLE), GATOR HARRISON (WSIX/NASHVILLE), DEB HERMAN (APPLE MUSIC), STEVE HODGES (SONY MUSIC NASHVILLE), CLAY HUNNICUTT (BMLG), JON LOBA (BMG NASHVILLE), MIKE McVAY, ROD PHILLIPS (iHEARTMEDIA), BOB RICHARDS (CUMULUS), TIM ROBERTS (AUDACY), KRISTEN WILLIAMS (WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE) and LESLY SIMON (PEARL RECORDS). CHARLIE MONK continues as a Board Member Emeritus.

JOHNSON said, “I couldn’t be more thrilled to welcome these new board members and thank our returning members. Because of their generous commitment, the industry’s main event, COUNTRY RADIO SEMINAR, and recognition of our genre’s finest broadcasters at the COUNTRY RADIO HALL OF FAME dinner will continue to grow stronger.”

The CRS Board of Directors is made up of volunteer professionals from all areas of the Country music industry.

« see more Net News