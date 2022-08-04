Niko Moon (Photo: Matthew Berinato)

ALL ACCESS sends congratulations to RCA NASHVILLE artist NIKO MOON and his fellow singer-songwriter wife, former MONUMENT RECORDS artist ANNA MOON, who are expecting their first child, a daughter they have already named LILY ANNE MOON, in NOVEMBER.

The couple told PEOPLE.com that the pregnancy came after an in-vitro fertilization (IVF) journey that began in 2020 when ANNA was diagnosed with uterine fibroids. NIKO said getting a positive test result after a difficult time trying to conceive was “an extremely surreal and emotional moment for us both."

The frequent songwriting collaborators have already written a song together for the baby, titled “I Can’t Wait To Love You.”

« see more Net News