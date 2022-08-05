Forsyth And McCarroll

Music industry veterans HANK FORSYTH and DAN MCCARROLL, together with CARLYLE GLOBAL CREDIT, have announced the launch of LITMUS MUSIC. The new company will buy and manage music rights, including publishing and recorded music. LITMUS launches with CARLYLE GLOBAL CREDIT initially committing $500 million alongside capital committed by management. FORSYTH is a former executive at WARNER CHAPPELL MUSIC, EMI MUSIC, and BLUE NOTE RECORDS; MCCARROLL has been president of WARNER BROTHERS RECORDS and CAPITOL RECORDS and has also held executive roles at AMAZON MUSIC and EMI MUSIC PUBLISHING, and is a former touring and studio musician.

FORSYTH said, "Music is as important in society as it has ever been, and its impact and value are being felt more and more. It is an honor to partner with DAN and form what we have talked about for years – a music business and team built on integrity and trust. These core LITMUS values are shared by CARLYLE, and we believe they are the best partners to support our team as we start this journey."

MCCARROLL added, "Music has been the driving force of my life and I have the greatest respect for the writers and artists who make it and the fans who cherish it. It is thrilling to be starting LITMUS with the partnership of HANK and CARLYLE. Our incredible team is all about collaboration and building a collection of ageless music assets and unforgettable songs that will continue to enrich people’s lives for years to come."

CARLYLE GLOBAL CREDIT Managing Dir. MATT SETTLE said, "Our partnership with HANK and DAN, two highly regarded executives in the music industry, underscores the value we see in music rights, driven by strong tailwinds and the uncorrelated nature of the asset class. Streaming and other new mediums have enabled more ways than ever to consume content, and we believe LITMUS has the right mix of skills, experience and connectivity to develop a successful and differentiated business, and to care for works that people have spent their lifetimes creating."

