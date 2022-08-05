Brown (Photo: WNYC)

NEW YORK DAILY NEWS Metro Editor STEPHEN REX BROWN is joining NEW YORK PUBLIC RADIO News-Talk WNYC-A-F/NEW YORK as head of the station's Accountability team covering city services and infrastructure.

BROWN worked at THE BROOKLYN PAPER, PATCH, and THE NEW YORK TIMES' LOCAL EAST VILLAGE vertical before his stint at the DAILY NEWS, first as a reporter and then editor.

Professional news: Tomorrow is my last day at the Daily News after nearly 10 years. I have so much admiration for the reporters and editors, who score scoops every day against better-staffed competition. — Stephen Brown (@PPVSRB) August 4, 2022

And I can't wait to join the team @WNYC as accountability editor. Looking forward to breaking news with the team on education, transportation, infrastructure and other city services. Stoked! https://t.co/yTCPSY2gOr — Stephen Brown (@PPVSRB) August 4, 2022

