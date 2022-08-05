New Affiliates

"CLASSIC RADIO THEATER WITH WYATT COX" has a new affiliate with some special meaning for host COX, as EMPORIA'S RADIO STATIONS Full Service KVOE-A-K245BQ/EMPORIA, KS adds the show for weekday mornings.

COX said, “I grew up on Sunnyslope Street in EMPORIA and listened to KVOE, enjoying some of the great music of the 60’s and the fun personalities like the late ROGER HARTSOOK. It’s a source of pride to be back in EMPORIA, if just virtually, every weekday.”

Another addition to the show's affiliate roster is FLATHEAD VALLEY WIRELESS ASSOCIATION Full Service KGEZ-A-K243CM/KALISPELL, MT, which is airing the show nightly 9p-midnight (MT).

