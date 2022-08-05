Now Repped By Audacy

As noted in AUDACY's financial release issued TODAY (NET NEWS 4/5), AUDACY has inked CBS SPORTS DIGITAL to a multi-year ad sales and distribution agreement by which AUDACY will be the exclusive representative of CBS SPORTS podcasts.

“We are incredibly excited to be partnering with CBS SPORTS in the podcasting space - properties I know well from my time spent there,” said AUDACY EVP/Digital Sales KEN LAGANA. “Adding this family of content to our roster provides AUDACY with a number of the leading sports, fantasy sports and betting podcasts, areas we have enjoyed significant success to date and are important to our clients. This partnership could not come at a better time with football season fast approaching.”

“We are continuing to heavily invest in our podcast network and the creation of award-winning audio content at a time our network is experiencing sustained periods of audience growth and engagement,” said CBS SPORTS and CBS NEWS AND STATIONS EVP/Digital JEFFREY GERTTULA. “We’re excited to partner with AUDACY, an industry leader in ad sales and delivering premium opportunities for advertisers, to bring impactful integrations and campaigns to the podcast market.”

