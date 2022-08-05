New Shows

RICK SANCHEZ' AGUA MEDIA is debuting two new podcasts for Latino+ audiences.

The two new shows are "THIS REALLY HAPPENED," hosted by voiceover specialist MARIO GONGORA and examining "those unexplainable moments in our lives," debuting with two episiodes on SUNDAY (8/7); and "CATHY FERNANDEZ SPIRITUAL HEALTH," hosted by the MEGA TV "DESTINOS MISTICOS" personality and bowing on AUGUST 21st with two episodes.

« see more Net News