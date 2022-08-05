-
Agua Media Debuting Two New Podcasts
August 5, 2022 at 6:43 AM (PT)
RICK SANCHEZ' AGUA MEDIA is debuting two new podcasts for Latino+ audiences.
The two new shows are "THIS REALLY HAPPENED," hosted by voiceover specialist MARIO GONGORA and examining "those unexplainable moments in our lives," debuting with two episiodes on SUNDAY (8/7); and "CATHY FERNANDEZ SPIRITUAL HEALTH," hosted by the MEGA TV "DESTINOS MISTICOS" personality and bowing on AUGUST 21st with two episodes.