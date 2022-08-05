Free Concert

NORTH TEXAS PUBLIC BROADCASTING Triple A KKXT (KXT 91.7)/DALLAS has announced the details for its free concert GET LOUD WITH KXT, scheduled for OCTOBER 21. The concert features performances by JOSHUA RAY WALKER and LUNA LUNA.

The event is part of KXT 91.7's celebration of Local Music Month. Every OCTOBER, KXT highlights North TEXAS' music scene by playing even more local music.

For more information, check out kxt.org.

