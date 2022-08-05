Hill (Photo: Temple University)

MARC LAMONT HILL is joining ALLEN MEDIA GROUP’s theGRIO to host a daily show on television and a weekly podcast for theGRIO BLACK PODCAST NETWORK. HILL, a professor at TEMPLE UNIVERSITY, has served as a pundit on cable news networks including CNN and FOX NEWS and has hosted shows for BET, VH1, AL JAZEERA ENGLISH, and HUFFPOST, among others.

"MARC LAMONT HILL is exceptionally smart and talented, which makes him a great addition to our platforms,” said ALLEN MEDIA GROUP Founder/Chairman/CEO BYRON ALLEN. “theGRIO is one-hundred percent Black-owned, which gives us a unique perspective. theGRIO mission is to inform, amplify, entertain, and empower Black AMERICA. This is why theGRIO is relevant, reliable, and now available everywhere and everyday forever."

"I couldn't be more honored to join theGRIO family at a moment when the stakes are so high for our community -- economically, politically, socially, and culturally," said HILL. "I'm excited to be part of the most trustworthy and innovative Black news team in the world. Together, we will create and expand spaces for engaging the most vital voices, issues, and perspectives."

« see more Net News