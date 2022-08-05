AUGUST 25th to 28th

AUDACY will host the Inaugural 'AUDACY OCEANFRONT CONCERTS AT THE COASTAL EDGE EAST COAST SURFING CHAMPIONSHIP' in VIRGINIA BEACH from AUGUST 25th to 28th. The multi-day concert series, part of the 60th Annual EAST COAST SURFING CHAMPIONSHIPS (ECSC), will feature AVA MAX, THE OFFSPRING, THIRD EYE BLIND, BEN HARPER & THE INNOCENT CRIMINALS, CHARLOTTE SANDS, NICKY YOURE, YUNG GRAVY, JUDAH & THE LION, MOD SUN, MEG MYERS and more. It will be hosted by Top 40 WNVZ (Z104), Hot AC WPTE (94.9 The Point), WVKL (95.7 R&B) and AC WWDE (2WD 101.3).

ECSC will also feature surf contests, volleyball, a 5k run, various contests including street skate and ramp, and concessions. The ECSC is the longest continually running surfing championship in the world.

AUDACY VIRGINIA's BENNETT ZIER said, “The ECSC brings the very best of the surfing community together and we’re excited to join the festivities on the beach through this concert series. This collection of talent will surely add energy and excitement to this legendary event and we can’t wait for the surfing and singing this summer.”

VIRGINIA BEACH MAYER ROBERT M. DYER added, “We’re delighted to welcome AUDACY to the Coastal Edge ECSC and bring these talented artists to the sand, adding yet another fun layer to this iconic event. We look forward to celebrating another exciting surf championships this year.”

Click here for ticket info.





« see more Net News