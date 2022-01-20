Froglear

COUNTRY RADIO HALL OF FAME member and AUDACY KFRG (K-FROG 95.1)/RIVERSIDE, CA afternoon co-host HEATHER FROGLEAR is now hosting a new SUNDAY morning show for all of the AUDACY Country stations nationwide. "'90s Country With HEATHER" airs from 8-10a local times.

Said FROGLEAR in a social media post about the show, "From the left coast to the right, let's do this! I'll even put on blue mascara."

