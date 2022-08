DJ Love Dinero

SIRIUSXM SHADE 45 DJ LANCE "DJ LOVE DINERO" HOLMES has been arrested for allegedly cocaine and fentanyl through the mail, reports NBC O&O WNBC-TV (NBC 4)/NEW YORK.

HOLMES and ADRIANNA LEWIS, a U.S. POSTAL SERVICE worker, were charged with trafficking $1 million in drugs in a scheme in which Priority Mail packages sent from CALIFORNIA to HEMPSTEAD, LONG ISLAND were diverted by LEWIS and delivered to HOLMES during OCTOBER 2021 through JANUARY 2022. The U.S. POSTAL INSPECTION SERVICE said that LEWIS received $500 for each package she intercepted and delivered to HOLMES.

