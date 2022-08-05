Amanda Jo

iHEARTMEDIA Country WWYZ (Country 92-5)/HARTFORD, CT has named AMANDA JO PARKER APD/MD and a new addition to the morning show. She had been handling middays for the station. Her new role is effective AUGUST 15th.

She will continue her roles as APD/MD and midday host for sister Country station WBWL (100.9 THE BULL)/BOSTON, and afternoons at WRNX (KIX 100.9)/SPRINGFIELD, MA.

PARKER will join DAMON SCOTT in morning drive at WWYZ, succeeding former MD/morning co-host CORY MYERS, and reports to SVP/Programming for iHEARTMEDIA CONNECTICUT JOEY BROOKS.

“AMANDA JO has performed well on the station in middays, and we’re looking forward to having her join DAMON in the mornings as she continues to contribute to the station’s success,” said Market Pres. STEVE HONEYCOMB.

"AMANDA JO brings a great energy to COUNTRY 92-5 in middays and at our station events,” said BROOKS. “To sum it up, her knowledge of Country radio, and the way she connects to listeners on the air, online and at events make her the perfect fit for the role.”

