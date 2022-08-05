Briggs (Photo: Sterling Munksgard/Shutterstock.com)

BISHOP BRIGGS has given birth to her first child, welcoming her baby into the world with the announcement on her INSTAGRAM account. Not much information was given on the child, but BRIGGS did tag her husband LANDON JACOBS on the post stating "WORTH THE WAIT!" adding a smile holding back tears and baby bottle emojis. The photo posted was that of her little one's foot peeking out of a baby blanket. Click here to see the post.





