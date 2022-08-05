WKCB

The massive floods that inundated Eastern KENTUCKY washed through the building housing HINDMAN BROADCASTING Classic Rock WKCB (THE KILLER B 107.1)/KENTUCKY, sending four feet of water inside their studios, destroying nearly everything in the county’s lone radio operation.

While the building may be severely damaged, the station continues to broadcast. GM RANDY THOMPSON tells WYMT-TV, “I lost stuff, its stuff. It can be replaced and it will be eventually. But a lot of the stuff we don’t need, you know, we have friends and families and people that have lost loved ones and children. So, my loss pales in comparison. Right now, we’re doing what we can, the best we can, but we’re hoping to improve very soon.”

You can listen to WKCB here.

« see more Net News