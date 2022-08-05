Hipp

NORTH DAKOTA STATE UNIVERSITY and rightsholder LEARFIELD's replacement for FLORIDA STATE-bound football, men’s basketball, and baseball broadcaster JEFF CULHANE as “Voice of the BISON” is SAM HOUSTON STATE UNIVERSITY football, basketball, and baseball radio voice and HEH COMMUNICATIONS Country KSAM and Classic Hits KHVL-A-K231DA-K285GE (THE LAKE)/HUNTSVILLE, TX Sports Dir. ROBB HIPP. HIPP, who starts at NDSU on AUGUST 15th and will call football and men's basketball and host radio and TV coaches' shows, will also serve as Sports Dir. for RADIO FARGO-MOORHEAD Sports KQWB-A-K224FD (BISON 1660-92.7)/FARGO.

"The Voice of the BISON position goes well beyond calling football and basketball games. It is about conveying the NDSU Athletics story to our passionate fanbase across the nation," said NDSU Director of Athletics MATT LARSEN. "In addition to his strong play by play call, ROB HIPP's ability to connect with the community and fanbase truly separated him from other talented candidates. We are excited to have him join the BISON Family."

"We are thrilled to have ROB join the team at RADIO FM MEDIA as the new voice of the BISON, Director of Operations for BISON 1660-92.7 and Sports Director for our group," said RADIO FARGO-MOORHEAD COO NANCY ODNEY. "ROB is a very talented play-by-play announcer and a top sports radio host. His creative energy, new content and passion for sports and broadcasting is going to be an exciting addition to the team."

"It's an incredible opportunity and blessing to be here. The word that comes to mind with everything associated with NDSU is excellence," said HIPP. "MATT LARSEN, Coach ENTZ, Coach RICHMAN, the support staff and everyone with BISON SPORTS PROPERTIES led by JOSH HARTMAN made this a transparent and smooth process. I also want to thank TOM BOMAN with LEARFIELD as well as NANCY ODNEY and the great people at RADIO FM MEDIA. My family and I are proud to be in FARGO! I am looking forward to plugging in to the community, getting to know BISON Nation and helping to carry on the legacy of BISON Pride! Horns Up!"

