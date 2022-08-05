Hiring AI Music Experts

TIKTOK owner BYTEDANCE acquired UK-based AI Music startup JUKEDECK back in JULY 2019, which specialized in creating royalty-free music for user-generated videos, according to MUSIC BUSINESS WORLDWIDE.

In MAY, BYTEDANCE launched MAWF, a machine-learning music-making app that analyzes incoming audio signals and then “re-renders” those signals using what it ca;;s machine-learning musical instruments.

According to TECH PLANET, BYTEDANCE also launched a music creation app in CHINA called SPONGE BAND, a recording and music editing app featuring AI tools, which are “helpful for users who want to further improve audio effects and background music for short videos”.

A number of job adds online show BYTEDANCE and TIKTOK are hiring a number of highly-skilled specialists in machine learning and AI music creation in both the U.S. and CHINA.

According to the job description for this role, which is based in MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA, this person will, “conduct cutting-edge research and development in music creation tools to lower the music creation barrier for everyone," adding that this “team’s mission is to empower content interaction and creation using speech/audio/music related technologies."

The ad continues: “We focus on cutting-edge R&D in speech, audio, and music processing. We are looking for top talents to work on music creation tools, integrate them into various TIKTOK products and ultimately bring the joy to our global user base."

This person, to be based in SEATTLE, according to the ad, will “conduct cutting-edge research and development in music information retrieval, music creation, music/audio signal processing, interactive music and related fields”.

Candidates will need to have either a Masters or PhD in computer science, mathematics, engineering or a related field, including experience in one or more areas of “music intelligence” and deep learning, including but not limited to:music information retrieval, AI music composition and creation and digital signal processing for music and audio.

According to TIKTOK, this will involve “cutting-edge research and development in multimodal machine learning models (audio, vision, music and text)... with “experience in multimodal machine learning across speech & audio, computer vision, NLP and music information retrieval fields.

“The speech audio music team mission is to empower content interaction and creation using speech & audio-related technologies.

“We are focus[ed] on cutting-edge R&D in areas like speech & audio, music processing, natural language understanding and multimodal deep learning... We are looking for top talents to work on these exciting technologies, integrate them into various TIKTOK products and ultimately bring the joy to our global user base!”

This BEIJING-based engineer will be responsible for “research and development and business support of Bytedance’s audio content creation and consumption business scenarios”.

This person will need to have “rich experience in digital signal processing and artificial intelligence/deep learning system development" with experience in the fields of “3D spatial audio rendering, audio preprocessing such as noise reduction/echo/de-reverberation, voiceprint/awakening, sound event detection, speech recognition, natural language."

