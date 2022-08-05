Kim Kardashian: Single Again (Photo: Asatur Yesayants / Shutterstock.com)

NEW YORK POST's PAGE SIX has declared that KIM KARDAHSIAN and PETE DAVIDSON are no longer an item after nine months of dating.

A source told the paper, “KIM and PETE have decided to just be friends. They have a lot of love and respect for each other, but found that the long distance and their demanding schedules made it really difficult to maintain a relationship.”

The source claimed the age difference between the two -- KARDASHIAN is 41, while PETE is 28 -- led to her decision, as well as caring for her four kids.

DAVIDSON, who left "SATURDAY Night Live" after the just-completed season, has been filming a movie in AUSTRALIA, while KARDASHIAN has been working on her businesses and co-parenting her four kids with KANYE WEST in LOS ANGELES. The split “had nothing to do with KANYE” and that “no event caused it. The divorce is moving forward, and they are focusing on co-parenting."

The romance between the two began after KARDASHIAN hosted "SATURDAY Night Live" and the two shared a kiss in an Aladdain skit in early OCTOBER of last year.

The pair didn’t make their relationship official until MARCH with an INSTAGRAM post. In MAY, they made their red-carpet debut at the MET GALA.

The pair took several vacations together and even talked about their steamy sex life on “The KARDASHIANS.”

