Britney Spears: On The Defensive (Photo: Dooley Productions / Shutterstock.com)

BRITNEY SPEARS has blasted ex-husband KEVIN FEDERLINE for claiming she's estranged fromtheir teenage sons.

“It saddens me to hear that my ex-husband has decided to discuss the relationship between me and my children,” SPEARS posted on her INSTAGRAM story after FEDERLINE's interview.

“As we all know, raising teenage boys is never easy for anyone,” she said of sons PRESTON, 16, and JAYDEN, 15 who didn't attend her recent wedding to SAM ASGHARI in JUNE.

The boys live less than three minutes from her CALABASAS estate.

Her main gripe was that FEDERLINE insisted the falling-out was recent, based on the kids' anger at SPEARS' race social media photos.

“It concerns me the reason is based on my INSTAGRAM … It was LONG before INSTAGRAM,” she insisted. “I gave them everything...Only one word: Hurtful.”

In a follow-up post early SUNDAY, she wrote, “Reminder that the trauma and insults that come with fame and this business not only affect me but my children as well !!! I’m only human and I’ve done my best.”

SPEARS criticized FEDERLINE because “whatever is happening outside this home has nothing to do with his home.”

She blamed her parents for her problems with her own kids.

"I’ll say it… My mother told me ‘you should GIVE them to their dad,”‘ SPEARS claimed her mom LYNNE told her.

“During my conservorship [sic] I was controlled and monitored for nearly 15 years,” she wrote in her rambling follow-up message. “I needed permission just to take TYLENOL!!! I should embark on doing WAAAY more than going topless on the beach like a baby !!!!

“I’m not surprised that just as my family did their share of interviews, they will too. I’m not surprised at all with their behavior and their approach to what I’ve had to deal with !!!”

FEDERLINE told DAILY MAIL that their sons “have decided they are not seeing [their mom] right now. It’s been a few months since they’ve seen her. They made the decision not to go to her wedding."

He also insisted his ex-wife was “saved” by the conservatorship by her dad, JAMIE, whom FEDERLINE defended, adding, “I would absolutely welcome JAMIE SPEARS back in the boys’ lives."

« see more Net News