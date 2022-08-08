Scott (Photo: Ovidiu Hrubaru / Shutterstock.com)

TRAVIS SCOTT performed his first full-fledged concert since 10 people died during last year's ASTROWORLD festival in HOUSTON.

His show at O2 ARENA in LONDON SATURDAY night saw KYLIE JENNER and four-year-old daughter STORMI among the 20,000 attendees, as he dedicated his 2014 song, "Mamacita," to his little girl.

JENNER shared pictures from the concert on INSTAGRAM. NBA stars KEVIN DURANT and JAMES HARDEN were both on hand.

SCOTT is also set to begin a residency, "Road To Utopia" at ZOUK NIGHTCLUB in LAS VEGAS, starting next month.

SCOTT gave his first public performance after the ASTROWORLD tragedy at MIAMI's E11EVEN during the FORMULA 1 GRAND PRIX in MAY. He also played at a COACHELLA event and a pre-OSCAR party.

