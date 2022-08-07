KHMX's Clear The List Helps Area Teachers

AUDACY Hot AC KHMX (MIX 96.5)/HOUSTON hosted its inaugural CLEAR THE LIST for teachers in the local area. Educators were invited to send their AMAZON wishlists for their classrooms where they were shared daily on the station and digital platforms. Every hour a teacher would join the on-air personalities for a 'Teacher Feature' to highlight what they needed and encourage donations.

Commented KHMX Promotions Director JOEY CHAPARRO (pictured below), "When we learned the average amount HOUSTON teachers were spending on getting their classrooms ready was more than $429 of their own money, we quickly jumped into action to help! In a handful of days, our MIX 96.5 listeners were able to help more than 50 teachers get back to school with supplies and decorations for their rooms.We are so grateful to be able to use the power of radio to make a huge difference towards making this school year the best for these teachers and students."

