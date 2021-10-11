Industry insiders receive ALL ACCESS' exclusive MEDIABASE chart recap analysis in their e-mail box every MONDAY morning. How about you? This week's data from ANTHONY ACAMPORA, Partner MUSICRUNCH/RADIOCRUNCH and MEDIABASE Charts Consultant:

Top 40: Lizzo Holds Top Spot; Nicky Youre/Dazy, Kate Bush Top 5; Beyonce Top 10

* LIZZO spends a sixth week at #1 with "About Damn Time"

* A big week for COLUMBIA starts with three of the top four

* HARRY STYLES remains at 2* with "As It Was" while "Late Night Talking at 3* is up 707 spins

* NICKY YOURE goes 6*-4* with "Sunroof”, featuring DAZY, up 2277 spins

* KATE BUSH hits the top 5, 37 years after initially releasing "Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God,)" moving 8*-5* and +1634 spins

* BEYONCE lands another top 10 hit with "Break My Soul" moving 11*-10* and +762 spins - giving COLUMBIA four of the top ten

* ONEREPUBLIC leaps into the top 15, up 18*-13* with "I Ain't Worried”, up 1980 spins

* JOJI goes top 15 with "Glimpse Of Us”, moving 16*-15* and +758 spins

* DOJA CAT leaps into the top 20 with "Vegas”, climbing 21*-17* and is +1360 spins

* DRAKE goes top 20 with "Massive”, moving 22*-20* and +406 spins

* STEVE LACY soars 35*-21* with "Bad Habit" at +2122 spins

* KANE BROWN vaults 39*-28* with "Grand" at +976 spins

* LIZZO debuts at 29* with "2 Be Loved (Am I Ready)”, up 1103 spins

* MUNI LONG & SAWEETIE debut at 39* with "Baby Boo"

* KX5, KASKADE, and DEADMAU5 debut at 40* with "Escape”, featuring HAYLA

Rhythmic: Post/Doja Take #1 Spot; Beyonce Runner Up; Kanye/XXXTentacion Top 10

* POST MALONE surges 5*-1* with "I Like You (A Happier Song)” featuring DOJA CAT, at +453 spins

* BEYONCE is the new runner up, leaping 6*-2* with "Break My Soul" and are +573 spins

* KANYE WEST & XXXTENTACION is top 10 with "True Love"

* HITKIDD & GLORILLA are top 15, up 19*-15* with "F.N.F. (Let's Go)”, up 330 spins

* CITY GIRLS go top 20, up 21*-20* with "Good Love” featuring USHER, up 393 spins

* YUNG GRAVY vaults 32*-23* with "Betty (Get Money)”, up 414 spins

* RUSS debuts at 32* with "Are You Entertained”, featuring ED SHEERAN, up 448 spins

* FUTURE debuts at 33* with "Love You Better", up 433 spins

* KENDRICK LAMAR enters at 36* with "Die Hard" featuring BLXST & AMANDA REIFER at +378 spins

* MEGAN THEE STALLION debuts at 38* with "Pressurelicious” featuring FUTURE, up 436 spins

* Debuting at 39* with "Bad Habit" is STEVE LACY, up 445 spins

* DOJA CAT debuts at 40* with "Vegas" at +169 spins

Urban: Lil Baby New #1; Hitkidd & Glorilla Runner Up; Tems Surges; Pharrell/21 Savage, Diddy/Bryson Top 20

* LIL BABY takes the top spot, up 3*-1* with "In A Minute" - up 1098 spins

* HITKIDD & GLORILLA are the runner up, moving 4*-2* "F.N.F. (Let's Go,)" up 1231 spins

* CARDI B is up 7*-6* with "Hot Ish”, featuring YE & LIL DURK, up 465 spins

* TEMS surges 10*-7* with "Free Mind”, up 954 spins

* CITY GIRLS rise 20*-17* with "Good Love”, featuring USHER, up 479 spins

* PHARRELL WILLIAMS and 21 SAVAGE go top 20, moving 21*-19* with "Cash In Cash Out”, up 235 spins

* DIDDY and BRYSON TILLER climb 22*-20* with "Gotta Move On”, up 143 spins

* BURNA BOY leaps 32*-25* with "Last Last”, up 318 spins

* MEGAN THEE STALLION debuts at 28* with "Pressurelicious”, featuring FUTURE, up 743 spins

* CHANCE THE RAPPER and JOEY BADA$$ debut at 37* with "Highs & The Lows"

* FUTURE enters at 38* with "Love You Better"

* LAKEYAH enters at 40* with "Mind Yo Business”, featuring LATTO

Hot AC: Em Beihold Remains #1; Nicky Youre/Dazy Top 5; Kate Bush Top 10; Onerepublic, Imagine Dragons Top 15

* EM BEIHOLD holds the top spot for a 2nd week with "Numb Little Bug"

* NICKY YOURE and DAZY are top 5 at both Top 40 and Hot AC, up 6*-4* with "Sunroof”, up 536 spins

* KATE BUSH goes top 10, up 11*-10* with "Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God,)" up 336 spins

* ONEREPUBLIC leaps into the top 15, up 20*-14* with "I Ain't Worried”, up 563 spins

* IMAGINE DRAGONS go top 15, up 17*-15* with "Bones”, at +318 spins

* CHARLIE PUTH and JUNG KOOK go top 20, rising 21*-19* with "Left And Right”, up 188 spins

* MEGHAN TRAINOR enters the top 20 as well, up 22*-20* with "Bad For Me”, featuring TEDDY SWIMS, up 155 spins

* BLACK EYED PEAS, SHAKIRA, and DAVID GUETTA debut at 31* with "Don't You Worry" at +114 spins

* LIZZO enters at 35* with "2 Be Loved (I Am Ready)”, up 286 spins

* SHINEDOWN debut at 39* with "Daylight" - up 137 spins

* PINK enters at 40* with "Irrelevant”, up 93 spins

Active Rock: Ozzy Holds Top Spot; Disturbed Top 3; Papa Roach, Motionless In White, Fozzy Top 10

* OZZY OSBOURNE holds the top spot with "Patient Number 9”, featuring JEFF BECK, for a 3rd week

* DISTURBED are now top 3, rising 5*-3* with "Hey You”, up 240 spins

* PAPA ROACH go top 10, up 13*-8* with "No Apologies" at +187 spins

* MOTIONLESS IN WHITE go top 10, moving 12*-9* with "Masterpiece”, up 74 spins

* FOZZY goes 11*-10* with "I Still Burn"

* FALLING IN REVERSE go top 15, up 16*-12* with "Voices In My Head"

* EVA UNDER Fire rise 17*-13* with "Blow"

* FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH soar 28*-14* with "Times Like These”, up 310 spins

* ASKING ALEXANDRIA go 20*-15* with "Faded Out”, up 98 spins

* METALLICA go top 20, moving 22*-18* with "Master Of Puppets”, up 149 spins

* BRING ME THE HORIZON vault 27*-19* with "sTraNgeRs”, up 136 spins

* I PREVAIL go top 20 as well, moving 29*-20* with "Bad Things”, up 203 spins

* HALESTORM leap 31*-22* with "Wicked Ways" at +133 spins

* A DAY TO REMEMBER debut at 30* with "Miracle"

* GHOST enter at 35* with "Spillways"

* LILITH CZAR come aboard at 36* with "100 Little Deaths"

* DEF LEPPARD debut at 40* with "Take What You Want"

Alternative: Maneskin Hold Top Spot; Giovannie Top 3; Jack White Top 5; Death Cab Top 15; The 1975, Matt Maeson Top 20

* MANESKIN spend a 3rd week at #1 with "SUPERMODEL"

* GIOVANNIE AND THE HIRED GUNS go top 3 with "Ramon Ayala”, up 5*-3* at +110 spins

* JACK WHITE is top 5, up 7*-5* with "What's The Trick”, up 69 spins

* DEATH CAB FOR CUTIE go top 15, up 16*-13* with "Here To Forever”, up 249 spins

* THE 1975 enter the 20 with "Part Of The Band”, rising 22*-19* and +93 spins

* MATT MAESON goes top 20 as well with "Blood Runs Red"

* KILLERS are back and debut at 24* with "Boy" with 595 spins

* AJR debut at 28* with "I Won't”, up 413 spins

* ALMOST MONDAY debut at 40* with "sun keeps on shining"

Triple A: Vance Joy Succeeds Mt. Joy At #1; Phoenix Top 3; Death Cab Top 5; The 1975 Top 10

* VANCE JOY succeeds MT. JOY, moving 2*-1* with "Clarity" and taking the top spot

* PHOENIX goes top 3, climbing 4*-3* with "Alpha Zulu"

* DEATH CAB FOR CUTIE are top 5, up 8*-5* with "Here To Forever" at +51 spins

* THE 1975 go top 10, up 16*-10* with "Part Of The Band”, up 39 spins

* BLACK KEYS score a big debut at 14* with "It Ain't Over”, up 144 spins

* SPOON also enter the top 15, rising 19*-15* with "My Babe”, up 37 spins

* METRIC goes top 20, up 21*-18* with "All Comes Crashing"

* MATT MAESON debuts at 30* with "Blood Runs Red"

