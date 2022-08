Anna Kendrick Is 37 (Photo: lev radin / Shutterstock.com)

Happy Birthday wishes on TUESDAY (8/9) to consultant CAT COLLINS, industry maven/artist manager TONY NOVIA, KPEK/ALBUQUERQUE's JACKIE JAMES, KKIQ/LIVERMORE PD JIM HAMPTON, WFSH/ATLANTA PD MIKE BLAKEMORE, BROADCAST ARCHITECTURE's CHRIS BRODIE, TOTAL TRAFFIC/CHARLOTTE's TONY HAYES, WNCI/COLUMBUS' DAVE KAELIN, WMAL/WASHINGTON D.C. News Dir. JOHN MATTHEWS, former WLLD/TAMPA APD SCANTMAN, former KROI/HOUSTON and WNOW/INDIANAPOLIS MD RICH “DJ RIDDLER” PANGILINAN, VARTV.COM's ROBERT CORBIN, former WCFB/ORLANDO Dir./Branding And Programming DAWN CAMPBELL, WBLI/LONG ISLAND's SYKE, CUMULUS/CHARLESTON, SC VP/Market Mgr. ERIC MASTEL, and to WXTU/PHILADELPHIA’s JEFF KURKJIAN.

Celebrating Birthdays on WEDNESDAY (8/10), syndicated host RICKEY SMILEY, CUMULUS and WESTWOOD ONE SVP/Sports BRUCE GILBERT, OUT OF ORDER Producer COREY IRWIN, WHKX-WHQX/BLUEFIELD, WV's DOUG DILLON, former KKOB-A/ALBUQUERQUE PD/mornings PAT FRISCH, iHEARTMEDIA/DALLAS’ MIKE HUDMAN, industry vet BARRY FIEDEL, HINSON MEDIA's LAURA HINSON, KLDJ/DULUTH PD PAT PUCHALLA, HAND TO MOUTH MEDIA Marketing Dir. MAGGIE BENNETT, AUDACY/COLUMBUS Chief Eng. JOE TERNOVEN, retired KRTY/SAN JOSE's TIM ANTHONY, KMXB/LAS VEGAS’ JC FERNANDEZ and ATLANTIC's EARL JACKSON.

« see more Net News