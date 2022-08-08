Wearables Present Opportunity

NUVOODOO MEDIA's CAROLYN GILBERT and LEIGH JACOBS dive into the possible expanded listening opportunities coming with the new NIELSEN wearable meters. Their latest blog on ALL ACCESS highlights those opportunities for programmers.

The expanded listening comes from the longer carry times that the new NIELSEN wearable meters should bring. NUVOODOO MEDIA expects those longer carry times to be primarily reflected earlier in the morning and later into the evening. GILBERT and JACOBS urge programmers to take advantage of the longer carry time to, "connect and turn habitual listeners into fans."

See more from NUVOODOO MEDIA here.

