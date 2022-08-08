Panos

MERRIMACK VALLEY RADIO News-Talk-Oldies WCAP-A/LOWELL, MA "MERRIMACK VALLEY RADIO IN THE MORNING" host TEDDY PANOS has exited the station after 15 years, reports the LOWELL SUN. SATURDAY morning co-host GERRY NUTTER has taken over PANOS' duties for now.

PANOS (a/k/a TEDDY PANAGIOTOPOULOS) joined WCAP as Sports Dir. in 2007 and also helps manage his family's ATHENIAN CORNER restaurant in downtown LOWELL and is working on developing a hotel on a vacant lot next to the restaurant building. In addition, he serves as Director of Development & Communications for THE MEGAN HOUSE FOUNDATION charity overseeing a residential treatment home for young women recovering from addiction. PANOS has also written for the SUN and served as a sports producer at then-NBC affiliate WHDH-TV/BOSTON and independent WNDS-TV (now WWJE-DT)/DERRY, NH.

While station owner SAM POULTEN told the SUN that he is hoping PANOS will return after taking a break, PANOS said that he does not plan on returning, although he added that he would not rule out a return “at some point, under different circumstances.”

