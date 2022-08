Hamilton (Photo: Prairie Public Broadcasting)

Longtime FARGO, ND broadcaster DOUG HAMILTON died FRIDAY (8/5) after a battle with leukemia in FARGO. He was 72.

After a year interning with MINNEAPOLIS' GUTHRIE THEATER, HAMILTON began his broadcasting career as a reporter/producer/anchor at KTHI-TV (now KVLY-TV) and then KXJB-TV/FARGO, leaving to teach at MINNESOTA STATE UNIVERSITY-MOORHEAD before returning to KTHI-TV in 1980. In 1983, he became the local "MORNING EDITION" host at MINNESOTA PUBLIC RADIO, then returned for a nine year stint as news anchor at KTHI-TV.

HAMILTON moved back to radio in 1995 as a reporter/anchor at KFGO-A/FARGO, leaving in 1997 for another stint at MSU-MOORHEAD while acting in several stage productions in FARGO. In 2012, he joined PRAIRIE PUBLUC BROADCASTING's radio network across NORTH DAKOTA as host of "MAIN STREET," retiring last year.

