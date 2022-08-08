Jacobs

Does radio have any shot at attracting a teen audience? JACOBS MEDIA STRATEGIES Pres. FRED JACOBS has some thoughts about that issue in his latest "JACOBlog" post at the JACOBS MEDIA STRATEGIES website, "Why Gen Z Is A Non-Starter For Radio Broadcasters."

In the post, JACOBS notes how research is showing radio moving perilously closer to the “54 edge” of the 25-54 demographic, cites the media's dependency on the "tried-and-true," and wonders when radio will get around to legitimizing the 55+ demographic to advertisers instead of discarding 55+ formats like Smooth Jazz and Oldies. But he also notes the initiatives by entitles like NPR, MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL, and the LOS ANGELES TIMES to reach (and hire) Gen Z-ers, and he wonders why commercial radio has been resistant to addressing the issue with research and development of a coherent strategy, as other industries and media entities have done.

Read the provocative post here. And in TOMORROW's post (8/9), JACOBS will further explain why ignoring teens is a strategic recipe for disaster.

