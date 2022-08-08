Los

DICKEY BROADCASTING COMPANY Sports WCNN-A-W229AG (THE FAN)/ATLANTA producer/host CARLOS "FRONT OFFICE LOS" MEDINA has joined the morning show at sister News-Talk WFOM-A-W292EV (XTRA 106.3)/ATLANTA. MEDINA, who earned his nickname for his sports statistics and business knowledge, will appear with TUG COWART and SCOTT "RHINO" RHEINHOLD on the "MORNING XTRA SHOW" 6-9a (ET) weekdays.

GM DAVID DICKEY said, “CARLOS’ sports and numbers background make him a great addition to our contemporary and dynamic and entertaining morning show, THE MORNING XTRA, and will provide insight and entertainment not found on any other ATLANTA radio station.”

