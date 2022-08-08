Now With Interval Presents

The new season of the "RAP RADAR" podcast will see the show join the roster of WARNER MUSIC GROUP's new in-house podcast network INTERVAL PRESENTS. The show is hosted by BRIAN "B.DOT" MILLER and ELLIOTT WILSON and will debut its new season on AUGUST 18th.

“Partnering with RAP RADAR was a natural fit for INTERVAL PRESENTS -- the show embodies our mission to uplift diverse voices through content that touches on music, pop culture, and social impact,” said INTERVAL PRESENTS GM ALLAN COYE. “ELLIOTT & B.DOT are titans in the hip-hop community who have brought us some of the most captivating and honest interviews with the biggest artists in the genre. We’re excited to help the show reach new heights.”

“We’re excited to work with the INTERVAL PRESENTS team and to continue to have dialogue and conversation that speak to the minds of the ever-growing hip-hop community,” said WILSON. “INTERVAL PRESENTS stands for values rooted in authenticity and music artistry, making the network the perfect home for our podcast.”

