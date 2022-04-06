Kaemmer (Photo: Jessica Crans)

Sr. Dir./Publicity QUINN KAEMMER has departed BMG/BBR MUSIC GROUP in NASHVILLE, where she has worked since 2017. She was promoted from Sr. Mgr./Publicity into her most recent role in APRIL (NET NEWS 4/6).

KAEMMER shared a photo of the company’s farewell party for her on FACEBOOK over the weekend, writing, “My word, it was quite a send off. Gonna miss these faces and so many of the artists, but I’m excited for new adventures.” She has not as yet issued word on her next career stop.

Prior to BBR. KAEMMER held PR jobs at NPG PR, MARLO MARKETING and REED PR.

