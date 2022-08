Q2 Up

Second quarter 2022 revenues rose 6.3% year-over-year at SAGA COMMUNICATIONS, with net income up slightly from $3.3 million to $3.8 million (63 cents/basic and diluted share).

SAGA paid a quarterly dividend of 20 cents per share on JULY 1st, in an aggregate amount ot about $1.2 million.

