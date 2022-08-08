Positive Q2

TEGNA second quarter 2022 revenue rose 7% year-over-year to a record $785 million, driven by a 53% jump in pro forma political revenue to $51 million and a 4% increase in subscription revenues to $389 million. Advertising and marketing services revenue fell under 2% to $335 million, with softness in the auto category cited for the decline. Net income rose 23% to $132 million, and Adjusted EBITDA increased 12% to $256 million.

The company, which is waiting final approval and closing of its sale to STANDARD GENERAL L.P., does not disclose the results of its only radio properties, Sports WBNS-F (97.1 THE FAN) and Sports WBNS-A (ESPN 1460)/COLUMBUS, OH.

