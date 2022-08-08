New #1

Kudos to CURB RECORDS artist DYLAN SCOTT and his promotion team for landing the #1 single at Country radio with “New Truck.” The song ascends from #3 to the top of the MEDIABASE Country chart in its 44th week.

The breakup anthem, written by written by HARDY, HUNTER PHELPS, BEN JOHNSON and ASHLEY GORLEY, impacted Country radio almost exactly a year ago, on AUGUST 9th, 2021. The song is included on SCOTT’s sophomore album. “Livin’ My Best Life,” released on FRIDAY (8/5).

SCOTT will take his new music on the road this fall when he embarks on THE 14-date “Amen To That Tour” on SEPTEMBER 28th in LOS ANGELES.

