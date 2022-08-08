New Partnership

INSIDE MUSIC PUBLISHING NASHVILLE has entered into a worldwide publishing partnership with KOBALT MUSIC. MARC COSTANZO and MATT WILLIAMS will serve as Co-Heads of Creative, Writer/Producer Development under the new partnership.

“The passion [SVP/GM] STEPHANIE [COX], [Creative Mgr.] MORGAN [BRASFIELD] and the entire KOBALT team have for songs, songwriters and artists is exactly what we were looking for in a partnership,” said INSIDE MUSIC PUBLISHING NASHVILLE Co-Head CRAIG CAMPBELL. “Their presence in multiple genres is perfect for our team’s Country roots here in NASHVILLE and the creative team’s Pop music history in LA and the UK.”

"We're so excited to work with the whole team at INSIDE MUSIC PUBLISHING NASHVILLE,” said BRASFIELD. “From the first meeting we were drawn in and can't wait to show MUSIC ROW what they're up to."

The INSIDE MUSIC PUBLISHING NASHVILLE creative team includes multi-platinum production/writing team BUCKY & MARC; NASHVILLE-based producer, engineer and mixer NICK GIBBENS; songwriter and producer STEEN; producer and engineer ADAME NEWCOMB; producer, mixer and engineer SEMAJ FORMAN; engineer, mixer and producer SEAN TRUSKOWSKI; songwriter CRAIG BROOKS; and songwriter CAMM HUNTER.

« see more Net News