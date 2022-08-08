October 21-23

Auction house JULIEN’S AUCTIONS is offering property from the estate of KENNY ROGERS as a live, three-day event from FRIDAY, OCTOBER 21st through SUNDAY, OCTOBER 23rd at the company’s BEVERLY HILLS, CA location, and online at julienslive.com. A portion of the proceeds will benefit MUSIC HEALTH ALLIANCE, a NASHVILLE-based organization that provides advocacy and access to healthcare resources for music industry professionals, and connects then with medical and financial solutions.

The collection will include more than 1,200 pieces from the late Country and Pop music icon’s career, including awards, wardrobe, equipment and memorabilia from his recordings, live performances and films, as well as furnishings, artwork, jewelry, and household and personal items from his home in SANDY SPRINGS, GA.

Find more information and register to bid here.

