Vaus (Photo: Big Machine Music)

BIG MACHINE MUSIC (BMM) has signed Country singer-songwriter ANNA VAUS to a songwriting agreement. The BELMONT UNIVERSITY graduate was the first ever recipient of the MIRANDA LAMBERT WOMEN’S CREATOR FUND. Her songs have since been recorded by Country artists CARLY PEARCE and ABBY ANDERSON, among others.

The Southern CALIFORNIA native previously released two EPs, including “Wild Honey” (co-produced with LUKE LAIRD), and her latest single, “Didn’t Even Date (ft. ROMAN ALEXANDER).” Her third EP, “Younger Version of Myself,” is due later this year.

“We have admired ANNA’s unique songwriting from afar for years, and are so excited for the opportunity to work together directly,” said BMM GM MIKE MOLINAR.

“Songwriting is such a foundational part of my artistry, and I’m thrilled to get to work with the BIG MACHINE MUSIC team,” said VAUS.

She joins a roster at BMM that includes BRETT YOUNG, RYAN HURD, LAURA VELTZ, MATT DRAGSTREM, JESSIE JO DILLON, BRANDY CLARK and others. She is managed by LONGSHOT MANAGEMENT.

