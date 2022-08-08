Treasure Hunt

APPLE TV+ is debuting a new original podcast telling the true story of one man's quest to find the million dollar fortune hidden by a SANTA FE art dealer in a stunt that set off a massive treasure hunt. "MISSED FORTUNE," hosted by former "OUTSIDE PODCAST" host PETER FRICK-WRIGHT, debuts next MONDAY (8/15).

The podcast, produced by HIGH FIVE CONTENT, 30 MINUTES WEST, and OUTSIDE MAGAZINE, covers an eight year search, the questions that arose, and the unintended consequences of the hunt. The treasure was announced in a book self-published by FENN in 2010 offering nine clues to the stash's location in the ROCKY MOUNTAIN region, leading to the hunt during which five people died looking for the location; FENN died in 2020, three months after announcing that the treasure was found.

