Flo's Back At #1

After two weeks with the same top three advertisers in the same order, the MEDIA MONITORS national radio advertiser chart for AUGUST 1-7 had the same top three but in a different order, with PROGRESSIVE moving up from second to first, INDEED up a slot to second, and UPSIDE, atop the chart the last two weeks, dropping to third. DUCKDUCKGO and GRAINGER returned to action and to the top 10 this week.

The top 10:

1. PROGRESSIVE (last week #2; 61224 instances)

2. INDEED (#3; 60141)

3. UPSIDE (#1; 56111)

4. iHEARTRADIO (#7; 41968)

5. SWIFFER (#4; 41660)

6. DUCKDUCKGO (--; 40195)

7. iHEARTRADIO MUSIC FESTIVAL (#6; 36980)

8. ZIPRECRUITER (#5; 34794)

9. GRAINGER (--; 33144)

10. MATTRESS FIRM (#15; 32162)

« see more Net News