The BALTIMORE storytelling podcast "THE STOOP STORYTELLING SERIES" is moving to YOUR PUBLIC RADIO CORP. News-talk WYPR/BALTIMORE's YOUR PUBLIC STUDIOS podcast network.

The show, hosted by JESSICA HENKIN and LAURA WEXLER and based on the local live show that has featured several celebrity Baltimoreans like "THE WIRE" creator DAVID SIMON, DERAY MCKESSON, the late Rep. ELIJAH CUMMINGS (D-MD), and Sen. BARBARA MIKULSKI (D-MD), has been producing a podcast version since APRIL 2016 and has over 100 episodes already available, which will be available through YPR. New episodes will post bi-weekly. Stories from "THE STOOP" have been airing on the radio stations during "ON THE RECORD" on FRIDAYS.

“THE STOOP STORYTELLING SERIES podcast has a long track record and loyal listenership, and we are excited to welcome JESSICA and LAURA and all their fans into the YOUR PUBLIC RADIO family,” said YOUR PUBLIC RADIO Pres./CEO LAFONTAINE E. OLIVER. “We at WYPR work each day to share the stories of our local Baltimore community with our listeners. In bringing THE STOOP in-house to YOUR PUBLIC STUDIOS, we will be able to tell even more of those first-person accounts.”

WEXLER said, "We're delighted to formalize what has already been a wonderful partnership with YOUR PUBLIC RADIO. We also encourage YOUR PUBLIC RADIO listeners to share their stories on THE STOOP stage. After all, our motto is: 'Everyone has a story. What's yours?'"

