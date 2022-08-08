Weekly Data

PODTRAC's weekly podcast listening data for its measured shows for AUGUST 1-7 showed downloads declining 2% from the previous week and increasing 64% on a year-to-year basis.

As for growth in "top categories" for PODTRAC measured shows, download growth for the 52-week period from AUGUST 2, 2021 to AUGUST 7, 2022 was +16% for Arts, +70% for Business, +91% for Comedy, +212% for Health & Fitness, +37% for History, +56% for News, +26% for Science, +50% for Society & Culture, +75% for Sports, and +67% for True Crime.

Week-to-week growth in 2022 was +4% for Arts, -2% for Business, 0% for Comedy, -4% for Health & Fitness, -4% for History, 0% for News, -4% for Science, -10% for Society & Culture, +3% for Sports, and -4% for True Crime.

The Arts category led week-to-week growth at 4%, while Health and Fitness again led year-over-year growth at +212% and Society & Culture had the weakest week-over-week growth at -10%.

