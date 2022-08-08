Gibbs

ICM PARTNERS Head of Music ROBERT GIBBS has joined UTA as Partner and Co-Head of the ATLANTA office. UTA's ATLANTA office was established in partnership with RICH PAUL's KLUTCH SPORTS GROUP last year, with PAUL, UTA FINE ARTS Creative Dir. ARTHUR LEWIS, and UTA Partner/Agent STEVE COHEN serving alongside GIBBS as Co-Heads of the office.

CEO JEREMY ZIMMER said, “ROBERT’s experience in the industry, combined with his enthusiasm to help us build in ATLANTA, made him the perfect choice to join UTA and our leadership team there.” Two agents who worked closely with GIBBS at ICM, NEW YORK-based KEVIN JERGENDON and LOS ANGELES-based VICTORIA GUTIERREZ, will join GIBBS at UTA.

“Over the past several years the momentum at UTA has been undeniable,” said GIBBS. “JEREMY and the team have built an incredible business and culture which has resonated throughout the industry. I am excited to join at this pivotal time and help expand the company’s business in ATLANTA.”

« see more Net News