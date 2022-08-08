Glauber, Larsen (Photos: LinkedIn)

The BEGGARS GROUP has upped two of its executives to new positions.

U.S. Dir./Digital Operations STEVE GLAUBER has been promoted to Head of U.S. Operations; GLAUBER has been with the label group since 2009.

In addition, Dir./Sales ANDY LARSEN has been upped to Head of Sales, overseeing the entire sales team and working closely with distributor REDEYE; she has been with the company since 2016 and previously worked at ROUGH TRADE and REVOLVER USA.

