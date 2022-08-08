-
The Beggars Group Ups Steve Glauber To Head Of U.S. Operations, Andy Larsen To Head Of Sales
August 8, 2022 at 10:56 AM (PT)
The BEGGARS GROUP has upped two of its executives to new positions.
U.S. Dir./Digital Operations STEVE GLAUBER has been promoted to Head of U.S. Operations; GLAUBER has been with the label group since 2009.
In addition, Dir./Sales ANDY LARSEN has been upped to Head of Sales, overseeing the entire sales team and working closely with distributor REDEYE; she has been with the company since 2016 and previously worked at ROUGH TRADE and REVOLVER USA.