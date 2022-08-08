Help For Midterm Coverage

The NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF BROADCASTERS has unveiled the 2022 edition of its Election Toolkit for use by broadcasters in covering the midterm elections.

The toolkit, available online, offers tools like how to identify false statements, debate hosting tips, voter registration and polling place locators, plus public service announcements in English and Spanish.

“Local broadcasters are a trusted and reliable source of news and information, which takes on heightened importance in combatting disinformation as Americans exercise their right to vote,” said NAB Pres./CEO CURTIS LEGEYT. “The toolkit will equip radio and television stations in helping voters make informed decisions at the polls -- an essential component in ensuring the vitality of our democracy.”

Find the toolkit here.

