"EARN YOUR LEISURE," the financial podcast on CHARLAMAGNE THA GOD's BLACK EFFECT PODCAST NETWORK, held its second annual INVEST FEST event at the GEORGIA WORLD CONGRESS CENTER in ATLANTA AUGUST 5-7, drawing what the organizers said was a crowd of over 12,000. The event was co-produced by STEVE HARVEY's HARVEY VENTURES and featured appearances by RICK ROSS, TYLER PERRY, CHICK-FIL-A Chairman DAN T. CATHY, T-PAIN, T.I., DAME DASH, TERRENCE J, KENNY BURNS, real estate mogul R. DONAHUE PEEBLES, and CHARLAMAGNE's "BREAKFAST CLUB" co-hosts DJ ENVY and ANGELA YEE, along with "EARN YOUR LEISURE" hosts TROY MILLINGS and RASHAD BILAL.

“I am proud to partner with EARN YOUR LEISURE, which was founded by two young and dynamic Black entrepreneurs, to take this year’s INVEST FEST to the next level,” said HARVEY. “There is an urgent need for more expansive financial literacy to promote saving, investing, and generational wealth creation for traditionally underserved communities. RASHAD and TROY have responded with an incredibly innovative and visionary platform to make this information open and accessible to all."

In a joint statement, MILLINGS and BILAL said, “We created EARN YOUR LEISURE and now INVEST FEST to marry culture and commerce. We know that information and resources about financial literacy, investing, entrepreneurship and building generational wealth have traditionally been inaccessible for our culture.”





Perry, Millings, Bilal, Harvey (Photo: Invest Fest 2022)







