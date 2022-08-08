Winners

ADWEEK has announced the winners of its annual PODCAST OF THE YEAR AWARDS, with AUDIO UP and AUDIBLE's MAEJOR FREQUENCY taking the overall title of Podcast of the Year while several others won awards in individual categories.

The winners include:

Podcast of the Year, Best New Podcast, Best Travel Podcast, Best Creativity Podcast: MAEJOR FREQUENCY, AUDIO UP/AUDIBLE

Best Comedy Podcast: CONAN O’BRIEN NEEDS A FRIEND, TEAM COCO

Best Sports Podcast: THE RIGHT TIME WITH BOMANI JONES, ESPN

Best Travel Podcast: 9/11 AND SPORTS: 20 YEARS LATER, SIRIUSXM

Best Pop Culture Podcast: WILD THINGS: SIEGFRIED AND ROY, APPLE TV+/AT WILL MEDIA

Best Storytelling Podcast: DEAD EYES, HEADGUM

Best True Crime Podcast: THIS LAND, CROOKED MEDIA

Podcast Editor of the Year: JEREMIAH ZIMMERMAN, AUDIO UP MEDIA

Best Podcast Event: IS CANCEL CULTURE TOXIC?, INTELLIGENCE SQUARED U.S. DEBATES

Best Podcast Event: HEADGUM LIVE IN N.Y., HEADGUM

Best Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Podcast, Best New Podcast: THE BLACK KITCHEN SERIES, HEINZ/WIEDEN+KENNEDY N.Y.

Best Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Podcast: MORE THAN THAT WITH GIA PEPPERS, DENTSU/ONEX PRODUCTIONS

Best TV and Streaming Podcast: BRIDGERTON: THE OFFICIAL PODCAST, SHONDALAND AUDIO/iHEARTMEDIA

Best Agency-Hosted Podcast: #5THINGS: THIS WEEK IN SOCIAL, GREY GROUP

Best Marketing Podcast: WILL IT STICK?, SERENDIPIT CONSULTING/RESONATE RECORDINGS

Best Interview Podcast: THE PROBLEM WITH JON STEWART, APPLE TV+

Best Podcast Hosted by a Publisher: THE INTELLIGENCE, THE ECONOMIST

Best Innovation Podcast: LOOK BOTH WAYS, KIN + CARTA

Best Branded Podcast: MORE THAN THIS PODCAST, STRAIGHT TALK WIRELESS/VOX CREATIVE

Best Branded Podcast: TEAMISTRY, ATLASSIAN/PACIFIC CONTENT

Best Technology Podcast: SMART TALKS WITH IBM, IBM/PUSHKIN INDUSTRIES/iHEARTMEDIA

Best Thought Leadership Podcast: PIVOT, VOX MEDIA

Podcast Network of the YearL WONDER MEDIA NETWORK

Podcast Executive of the Year: MORGAN SELZER, HEADSPACE HEALTH

Podcast Executive of the Year: SANDY GIRARD, CROOKED MEDIA

Podcast Host of the Year: YEARDLEY SMITH, DETECTIVE DAN, and DETECTIVE DAVE, "SMALL TOWN DICKS," PAPERCLIP LTD.

Podcast Producer of the Year: SANDRA YEE LING, QCODE

Podcast Episode of the Year: REVISIONIST HISTORY: LITTLE MERMAID PART 3: HONESTLY EVER AFTER, PUSHKIN INDUSTRIES

