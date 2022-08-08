-
Adweek Announces Podcast Of The Year Awards Winners
ADWEEK has announced the winners of its annual PODCAST OF THE YEAR AWARDS, with AUDIO UP and AUDIBLE's MAEJOR FREQUENCY taking the overall title of Podcast of the Year while several others won awards in individual categories.
The winners include:
Podcast of the Year, Best New Podcast, Best Travel Podcast, Best Creativity Podcast: MAEJOR FREQUENCY, AUDIO UP/AUDIBLE
Best Comedy Podcast: CONAN O’BRIEN NEEDS A FRIEND, TEAM COCO
Best Sports Podcast: THE RIGHT TIME WITH BOMANI JONES, ESPN
Best Travel Podcast: 9/11 AND SPORTS: 20 YEARS LATER, SIRIUSXM
Best Pop Culture Podcast: WILD THINGS: SIEGFRIED AND ROY, APPLE TV+/AT WILL MEDIA
Best Storytelling Podcast: DEAD EYES, HEADGUM
Best True Crime Podcast: THIS LAND, CROOKED MEDIA
Podcast Editor of the Year: JEREMIAH ZIMMERMAN, AUDIO UP MEDIA
Best Podcast Event: IS CANCEL CULTURE TOXIC?, INTELLIGENCE SQUARED U.S. DEBATES
Best Podcast Event: HEADGUM LIVE IN N.Y., HEADGUM
Best Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Podcast, Best New Podcast: THE BLACK KITCHEN SERIES, HEINZ/WIEDEN+KENNEDY N.Y.
Best Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Podcast: MORE THAN THAT WITH GIA PEPPERS, DENTSU/ONEX PRODUCTIONS
Best TV and Streaming Podcast: BRIDGERTON: THE OFFICIAL PODCAST, SHONDALAND AUDIO/iHEARTMEDIA
Best Agency-Hosted Podcast: #5THINGS: THIS WEEK IN SOCIAL, GREY GROUP
Best Marketing Podcast: WILL IT STICK?, SERENDIPIT CONSULTING/RESONATE RECORDINGS
Best Interview Podcast: THE PROBLEM WITH JON STEWART, APPLE TV+
Best Podcast Hosted by a Publisher: THE INTELLIGENCE, THE ECONOMIST
Best Innovation Podcast: LOOK BOTH WAYS, KIN + CARTA
Best Branded Podcast: MORE THAN THIS PODCAST, STRAIGHT TALK WIRELESS/VOX CREATIVE
Best Branded Podcast: TEAMISTRY, ATLASSIAN/PACIFIC CONTENT
Best Technology Podcast: SMART TALKS WITH IBM, IBM/PUSHKIN INDUSTRIES/iHEARTMEDIA
Best Thought Leadership Podcast: PIVOT, VOX MEDIA
Podcast Network of the YearL WONDER MEDIA NETWORK
Podcast Executive of the Year: MORGAN SELZER, HEADSPACE HEALTH
Podcast Executive of the Year: SANDY GIRARD, CROOKED MEDIA
Podcast Host of the Year: YEARDLEY SMITH, DETECTIVE DAN, and DETECTIVE DAVE, "SMALL TOWN DICKS," PAPERCLIP LTD.
Podcast Producer of the Year: SANDRA YEE LING, QCODE
Podcast Episode of the Year: REVISIONIST HISTORY: LITTLE MERMAID PART 3: HONESTLY EVER AFTER, PUSHKIN INDUSTRIES