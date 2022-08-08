New In Salt Lake City

BROADWAY MEDIA Top 40/Rhythmic (U92)/SALT LAKE CITY started stunting on FRIDAY (8/5), playing DUKE & JONES X LOUIS THEROUX feat. JASON DERULO & AMELIA DIMZ "Jiggle Jiggle" and promotional announcements for a 92 cent gas location announcement on MONDAY (8/8) at 3p MT.

Within the market, speculation began immediately about a potential format flip for the station.

KUUU afternoon personality MATEO and BROADWAY MEDIA Pres. STEVE JOHNSON finished off the weekend of "Jiggle Jiggle" unveiling the 92 cent gas station location and rolled out a new look/sound for KUUU. The station is now 92.5 THE BEAT, UTAH's #1 For Throwbacks.

The station kicked off with NELLY "Ride Wit Me" followed by DR. DRE "The Next Episode" featuring SNOOP DOGG, BABY BASH "Suga Suga" and then TRAVIS SCOTT "Sicko Mode" featuring DRAKE.

« back to Net News